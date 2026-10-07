Maharashtra CM flags poor school, hostel infrastructure, directs time-bound upgradation

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has expressed displeasure over the lack of adequate infrastructure and basic facilities for students in government-run schools and hostels in the state, and said such conditions could lead to agitations.
Fadnavis made the remarks during a review meeting on Monday, sources said.
The chief minister expressed dismay over the condition of school and hostel infrastructure and directed officials to complete pending upgradation works within specified timelines, they said.
He directed officials to ensure that students are provided basic facilities, including clean washrooms, the sources stated.
The directions come against the backdrop of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)'s "School Thik Karo" (Fix the Schools) campaign. The campaign was launched in mid-August to highlight poor conditions of government-run schools in rural areas of Maharashtra, push for improvement in their infrastructure and seek accountability from authorities.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.