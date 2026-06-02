Fadnavis congratulates JEE-advanced female topper Arohi Deshpande; 'pride of Maharashtra'

"Pride of Maharashtra! Heartiest congratulations to Arohi Deshpande for securing the top rank among girls in the JEE Advanced 2026 exam," the Chief Minister stated in a social media post.

Hailing from Pune, Deshpande's success reflects her perseverance and brilliance, he said.

"Her tireless hard work, dedication and brilliance have brought immense pride to Maharashtra. Wishing her the absolute best for her academic journey ahead and a future filled with boundless success," Fadnavis added.