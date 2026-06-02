Fadnavis congratulates JEE-advanced female topper Arohi Deshpande; 'pride of Maharashtra'

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday congratulated Arohi Deshpande, who hails from Pune, for securing the top rank among girls in the IIT entrance exam, JEE Advanced, saying her achievement has brought immense pride to the state.
Fadnavis lauded Deshpande's hard work, dedication, and academic excellence.
"Pride of Maharashtra! Heartiest congratulations to Arohi Deshpande for securing the top rank among girls in the JEE Advanced 2026 exam," the Chief Minister stated in a social media post.
Hailing from Pune, Deshpande's success reflects her perseverance and brilliance, he said.
"Her tireless hard work, dedication and brilliance have brought immense pride to Maharashtra. Wishing her the absolute best for her academic journey ahead and a future filled with boundless success," Fadnavis added.
The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced is the gateway for admission to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) across the country.
Shubham Kumar from the Delhi zone has topped the exam with 330 out of 360 marks. Arohi Deshpande of the IIT Delhi zone emerged as the top-ranked female candidate with an All India Rank (CRL) of 77. She scored 280 out of 360 marks, officials said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.