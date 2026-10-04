Faculty development prog on AI Integration held at SKR & SKR Govt college

A Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on "Integration of AI in Specific Domain" was organised by the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) at SKR & SKR Government College for Women (Autonomous), Kadapa, to enhance the teaching faculty's understanding and application of Artificial Intelligence in academic practices.

The programme was coordinated by IQAC Coordinator Dr. C. V. Krishnaveni under the guidance of college Principal Dr. S. Smitha.P. Madhu Babu, Lead AI & Machine Learning Solution Architect at TCS, served as the resource person and explained the scope of integrating Artificial Intelligence across specific academic domains.