Faculty development prog on AI Integration held at SKR & SKR Govt college

A Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on "Integration of AI in Specific Domain" was organised by the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) at SKR & SKR Government College for Women (Autonomous), Kadapa, to enhance the teaching faculty's understanding and application of Artificial Intelligence in academic practices.
The programme was coordinated by IQAC Coordinator Dr. C. V. Krishnaveni under the guidance of college Principal Dr. S. Smitha.P. Madhu Babu, Lead AI & Machine Learning Solution Architect at TCS, served as the resource person and explained the scope of integrating Artificial Intelligence across specific academic domains.
The FDP covered a range of topics, including domain-specific AI applications, practical AI tools and techniques, AI-enabled teaching methodologies, Generative AI in education, AI-based curriculum integration, prompt engineering, AI-supported assessment, AI applications in research and effective utilisation of AI tools.
Faculty members received practical exposure to AI-assisted content creation, lesson planning, personalised learning, student engagement, research applications and productivity tools.
The programme also highlighted the importance of responsible and ethical use of AI in academic environments.The organisers said the FDP was aimed at strengthening faculty capabilities in integrating AI into teaching, learning, curriculum design and other academic practices, while equipping teaching staff with future-ready skills.The Principal, IQAC Coordinator and teaching faculty of the college participated.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.