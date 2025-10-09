Eyes on the future : Know more about Meta Glasses

Imagine recording your child’s first smile, petting your dog or taking a mirror selfie, all without the burden of rushing to open the camera app on your phone and making much-needed changes to settings for that perfect shot. Well, one such world is slowly building its space.

Bengaluru’s tech-savvy and going-with-the-trend crowd are now inclined towards Meta Glasses – the futuristic smart glasses that blend fashion with function. With AI-driven features like hands-free livestreaming, music and first-person video recording, these eyeglasses are redefining how people see the world.

Vlogger and restaurateur AB Gupta stumbled upon the glasses on YouTube about four months ago. The discovery was a ‘game-changer’. “As a content creator, I was looking for a seamless way to record without juggling a camera. With these glasses, all you have to say is ‘Hey Meta, start recording’, and it captures your world exactly as you see it,” he explains.

Echoing a similar excitement, Karina A Shetty, who purchased her pair in the US before they hit any Indian shelves, highlights how the glasses add a dash of style to everyday lives.

Also a content creator, Shetty says, “They look cool and double up as headphones.” For her, its feature of playing music and taking hands-free photos, especially while she manages her mom duties, was irresistible. “It’s perfect when you don’t have enough hands,” she laughs.

Whether for convenience or sheer curiosity, Meta Glasses are clearly making a mark on Bengaluru’s lifestyle landscape. For everyday users, the pull of the trend is undeniable.

Wanitha Ashok, a fitness expert, who first learned about Meta Glasses on social media, says she was convinced only after trying on a friend’s glasses. “The pictures were stunning,” she recalls.

While the users are enthusiastic, sellers in Bengaluru are equally optimistic. Meghana Manay, chief operations officer at the heritage optical brand SR Gopal Rao Opticians and Optometrists, says the response has been overwhelming since the Ray-Ban–Meta collaboration launched in India this June.

She credits the internet for creating a buzz among Bengalureans. “Customers were asking for it even before we stocked it,” she notes. “Most people already knew what it could do. They’d seen it online.” At a starting price of around `30,000, the device is no small investment, but the city’s early adopters label it ‘worth every penny’.

Future-perfect or privacy risk?

Gupta uses them for travel vlogs and daily moments alike. Beyond video, one thing he’s fascinated by is the integration of Meta’s latest AI features, which can identify landmarks or even narrate what you’re looking at. “It feels like living in a sci-fi movie,” he adds, predicting that in a decade, phones will become obsolete, replaced by wearables like these.

“It’s not just a gadget, it is an interesting step forward merging vision care with connected living,” adds Manay, though she acknowledges the privacy concerns that are beginning to surface amidst the excitement.

“The good and reassuring part about Meta’s design is that it includes clear visual clues – with an LED indicator light, which turns on when being captured. Most people don’t know what it means,” she explains, adding, “It’s the wearer’s responsibility to inform others when recording, just like we would do while filming with a phone.”

She points out that many cheaper smart glasses in the open market lack such indicators, posing a larger privacy risk. “Yes, it is convenient and you can multitask, but like all digital devices, it’s best to limit the usage, after all, there’s still Bluetooth radiation to think about,” highlights Ashok.

Whereas Shetty points out the heaviness, “They’re snug and a bit heavy, like wearing a tight headband all day, but they make you look like you belong in the art world,” she concludes.

But despite all these, Meta glasses have already made their mark among tech-savvy. And as wearables like these evolve, it’s the users who need to stay conscious about how they capture the world, the one where they are the main character.

[Article by Anjali Ram of The New Indian Express]