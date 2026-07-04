Extremely heavy rainfall alert triggers closure of schools, colleges in Mumbai

Mumbai: The Mumbai civic body on Saturday declared a holiday for the afternoon session in all schools and colleges across the metropolis after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert of extremely heavy rainfall.

A spokesperson of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that the decision was taken keeping in mind the safety of students amid the forecast of extremely heavy rains.

The BMC also appealed to citizens to step out of homes only if necessary as heavy rains continue to lash several parts of the city, he said.

The IMD issued the red alert for Mumbai, warning of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places during the day.