Extreme diet not the solution

Obesity has now become a huge public health issue not only in the developed world but also in developing countries. In view of the health hazards associated with obesity and more importantly for cosmetic reasons, many people, particularly the youth, have started resorting to ‘extreme’ weight-loss diets to achieve a rapid reduction in weight. These extreme diets are either very low in carbohydrates or very low in fats. Such extreme diets not only make the diet unbalanced but also pose safety issues. Moreover, these are not sustainable in the long run. The weight that is lost is regained within a short period of time when people go off these extreme diets. This explains why the popularity of most extreme diets peaks as well as wanes rapidly. Instead of resorting to such extreme diets, correction of obesity is best achieved with balanced, healthy, nutritious diets which are low in calories, combined with adequate physical activity (exercise). Motivational counselling can also help people initiate weight loss and sustain this weight loss over longer periods of time.
In recent years, extreme diets, such as zero-carb plans, liquid cleanses, detox teas, or rigid calorie cuts, have gained popularity across urban India, including Chennai. Promoted heavily on social media and often backed by dramatic “before and after” photos, these diets promise quick weight loss and rapid health improvements. Yet, in South Indian households, they rarely succeed in the long term. The reason is not a lack of discipline or motivation, but a mismatch between these diets and cultural, physiological, and lifestyle realities.
Traditional South Indian meals revolve around rice-based staples such as idli, dosa, sambar, rasam, curd rice, and vegetable poriyals. Extreme diets that completely eliminate carbohydrates clash directly with these eating patterns. For many families, rice is not just a food but a daily ritual, deeply linked to comfort, satiety, and family bonding. When people attempt to remove these staples abruptly, meals start feeling restrictive and unsatisfying. This often leads to cravings, irritability, low energy, and, eventually, binge eating. The result is a cycle of strict control followed by loss of control, making the diet unsustainable.
Chennai’s hot and humid climate places unique demands on the body. Carbohydrates play an important role in replenishing glycogen stores and supporting physical activity, especially when sweating and fluid loss are high. Very low-calorie or carb-free diets can increase fatigue, dizziness, and reduced exercise tolerance in such conditions. Many individuals following extreme diets report feeling weak, lightheaded, or unable to focus at work, particularly IT professionals, homemakers managing busy households, or athletes training in the heat. When a diet interferes with daily functioning, it is unlikely to be maintained.
Rapid weight loss from extreme diets is often due to water loss, muscle loss, and severe calorie restriction, not fat loss. In South Indian populations, where protein intake is already marginal for many, aggressive dieting can worsen muscle loss, slow metabolism, and affect hormonal health. Women, in particular, may experience irregular periods, hair fall, mood changes, or worsening of conditions like Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS). Once normal eating resumes, weight regain is common, sometimes exceeding the lost weight. The core issue with extreme diets is not that they “don’t work,” but that they don’t work for long. Health is built through consistency, regular meals, adequate protein, balanced carbohydrates, and culturally familiar foods eaten in appropriate portions.
For South Indian households, the most effective nutrition approach respects tradition while applying modern science. Eating idli or rice is not the problem, portion size, balance, and frequency matter far more than elimination. Extreme diets fail because they demand perfection. Sustainable nutrition succeeds because it allows for flexibility. When food fits culture, climate, and family life, healthy habits are easier to maintain, and results last.