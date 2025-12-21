Extreme diet not the solution

Obesity has now become a huge public health issue not only in the developed world but also in developing countries. In view of the health hazards associated with obesity and more importantly for cosmetic reasons, many people, particularly the youth, have started resorting to ‘extreme’ weight-loss diets to achieve a rapid reduction in weight. These extreme diets are either very low in carbohydrates or very low in fats. Such extreme diets not only make the diet unbalanced but also pose safety issues. Moreover, these are not sustainable in the long run. The weight that is lost is regained within a short period of time when people go off these extreme diets. This explains why the popularity of most extreme diets peaks as well as wanes rapidly. Instead of resorting to such extreme diets, correction of obesity is best achieved with balanced, healthy, nutritious diets which are low in calories, combined with adequate physical activity (exercise). Motivational counselling can also help people initiate weight loss and sustain this weight loss over longer periods of time.

In recent years, extreme diets, such as zero-carb plans, liquid cleanses, detox teas, or rigid calorie cuts, have gained popularity across urban India, including Chennai. Promoted heavily on social media and often backed by dramatic “before and after” photos, these diets promise quick weight loss and rapid health improvements. Yet, in South Indian households, they rarely succeed in the long term. The reason is not a lack of discipline or motivation, but a mismatch between these diets and cultural, physiological, and lifestyle realities.

Traditional South Indian meals revolve around rice-based staples such as idli, dosa, sambar, rasam, curd rice, and vegetable poriyals. Extreme diets that completely eliminate carbohydrates clash directly with these eating patterns. For many families, rice is not just a food but a daily ritual, deeply linked to comfort, satiety, and family bonding. When people attempt to remove these staples abruptly, meals start feeling restrictive and unsatisfying. This often leads to cravings, irritability, low energy, and, eventually, binge eating. The result is a cycle of strict control followed by loss of control, making the diet unsustainable.