India seeks to strengthen transport ties during Patnaik’s meeting with Canadian Minister

Ottawa: India and Canada are looking to deepen cooperation in the transportation sector and boost connectivity to facilitate smoother movement of people and goods, the High Commission of India in Ottawa said on Tuesday, regarding the meeting of High Commissioner Dinesh K Patnaik with the Canadian Transport Minister Steve Mackinnon.



In a post on X, the High Commision of India in Ottawa, 'India in Canada', said that Patnaik met with Mackinnon to discuss strengthening bilateral engagement in the sector.



"High Commissioner @DineshKPatnaik met with @stevemackinnon, Canadian Minister of Transport and discussed opportunities for strengthening India-Canada cooperation in transportation sector. Also explored avenues to further enhance connectivity to facilitate the mobility of people and ensure the seamless movement of import and export goods between India and Canada," the High Commission said in its X post.

https://x.com/HCI_Ottawa/status/2026050421530431751