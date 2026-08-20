Explainer: Why Jadavpur University keeps becoming a battleground for student politics

Members of the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Left-leaning student organisations clashed at Jadavpur University in the early hours of Thursday, leaving several students injured and triggering fresh protests on the campus.

The confrontation began around a Faculty of Engineering and Technology Students' Union (FETSU) meeting on Wednesday and continued late into the night. University officials said several injured students were taken to hospital.

The university also reported incidents of fire on parts of the main campus, while Aurobindo Bhavan, the administrative building, was locked as tensions escalated. Videos circulated on student social media groups showed groups of people raising slogans and attempting to enter locked university buildings.

But the clash on the intervening night of August 19 and 20 is not an isolated episode.

Jadavpur has spent decades at the intersection of student politics and wider political battles in West Bengal. The university has a strong tradition of independent and Left-leaning student politics, while national political organisations, including the ABVP, have increasingly sought a presence on campus. That has repeatedly produced confrontations over student unions, political events, outsiders and control of university spaces.