Explained: Why Kerala faces recurrent infectious disease outbreaks every year

Ecological changes are increasing zoonotic spillover

Kerala's second driver is ecological. The state borders the Western Ghats, one of the world's 36 biodiversity hotspots. As forests have been cleared and converted to monoculture plantations, the animals that carried pathogens in the wild have moved closer to human settlements.

A 2022 study of Wayanad found that natural forest cover in the district fell 62% between 1950 and 2018, replaced largely by plantation agriculture. Dengue and leptospirosis cases clustered along plantation edges. Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD), a tick-borne haemorrhagic fever historically confined to Karnataka, appeared in Wayanad and Malappuram in 2014-15 and has not left. The Kattunayakan tribal community in Wayanad, who carry out forest floor labour, and the Cholanaickan tribe in Malappuram, who hunt monkeys, bear the highest burden. Roughly 500 KFD cases are reported annually across the Western Ghats, with a 10 percent fatality rate.

Nipah follows the same displacement logic. Pteropus fruit bats, roost in orchards and gardens adjacent to homes. Their activity peaks between April and September, overlapping with fruiting season. Most Kerala spillover events have involved humans consuming bat-contaminated fruit or coming into contact with bat secretions, including the June 2026 Kozhikode case, where the patient had been cleaning a bat-infested building.

West Nile virus, recurring in Kerala since 2011, is transmitted by Culex mosquitoes and cycles through birds. Kerala's bird sanctuaries, water bodies and tropical ecology provide, as ICMR researchers describe it, "an ideal ecological niche" for its transmission.