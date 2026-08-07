Explained: Why BRICS is talking about education

Education ministers from the expanded BRICS grouping are meeting in Bhubaneswar from August 5 to 7 for the 13th BRICS Education Ministers' Meeting, one of the key ministerial engagements under India's BRICS Chairship 2026. The meeting has brought together ministers and senior officials from Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates to discuss the future of education cooperation among member countries.

The agenda includes early childhood care and education (ECCE), skill development, research and innovation, mutual recognition of academic qualifications, and academic leadership. Addressing the meeting, Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi underlined the need for greater collaboration, saying, "More of us can meet these challenges, but none of us can address them in isolation. The knowledge we create, the technology we develop and the institutions we strengthen must serve not only the present generation but also the generations to come."