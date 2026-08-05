Explained: Why are Jharkhand students protesting over JPSC and JSSC recruitments?

What triggered the controversy?

The controversy began after the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) declared the results of the 14th Combined Civil Services Preliminary Examination on July 2, shortlisting 2,204 candidates for the Main examination against 103 vacancies. Almost immediately, aspirants questioned the transparency of the selection process.

The first objection was that the Commission did not publish category-wise cut-off marks, making it impossible for candidates to verify how the shortlist had been prepared. Aspirants also alleged that the published merit list did not bear the mandatory signatures of the Commission's constitutional members, raising questions over whether due procedure had been followed.

The controversy deepened after images of alleged OMR answer sheets circulated on social media. One widely shared sheet purportedly showed a candidate qualifying after attempting only about 48 questions, despite the expected qualifying score being significantly higher. Similar allegations surfaced regarding backlog recruitment examinations. While the authenticity of the OMR sheets has not been independently verified, they fuelled widespread suspicion over the evaluation process.

Candidates also questioned why TSR Data Processing Pvt Ltd (TDPL) had been entrusted with examination-related work despite having previously been blacklisted by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) over alleged contractual violations and reportedly facing action in other states. This shifted attention from the results themselves to the conduct of the examination and the agencies involved.

As demonstrations outside the JPSC office intensified, the Jharkhand government directed the CID to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the allegations. What began as a dispute over examination results has since expanded into a wider investigation into the recruitment process, the role of JPSC officials and the private agency associated with the examination.