Explained: The metamorphosis of a cockroach

For those who live chronically online, the rise of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) needs little contextualising – it fits neatly into the recent wave of memetic political expression where digital satire precedes the manifesto, and the joke is the point until it isn't. For everyone else, the CJP can be diagnostic: a case study in how a single remark, weaponised by a generation fluent in satire, can metastasise into a movement that commands national attention.

The remark that started it

On 15 May 2026, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant was presiding over a contempt petition regarding fraudulent professional credentials when he said something that escaped the courtroom. Reprimanding a lawyer for what he called frivolous litigation and social media-driven attacks on the judiciary, the Chief Justice drew a parallel that landed badly: