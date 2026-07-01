Explained: The Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MAHA TET) 2026 paper leak

What happened?

The postponement followed a police raid in Bhiwandi, Thane district, on a tip-off on the morning of June 27, 2026, that the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test question paper was being sold ahead of the next day's exam. Officers detained three men in the Kongaon area, Rajiv Kumar Sao, 45, Akashkumar Swarajkumar, 30, and Dhiraj Balraj Singh, 28. A search produced four physical sets of the TET question paper. Officials from the Maharashtra State Council of Examinations confirmed the seized papers matched the original exam papers.

Following this, the exam was postponed indefinitely. The council said candidates would not need to re-register or pay a fresh fee. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered a Special Investigation Team. Investigators allege the papers had been brought from Delhi and were being sold for nearly Rs 1.5 crore. The accused are from Bihar and Haryana, according to police.

A revised examination date has not yet been announced, and candidates will be required to download fresh admit cards.