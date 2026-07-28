Explained: The Centre's new exam reform task force and Amendment Bill

Several recommendations were implemented over the next two years. The NTA introduced Aadhaar-based biometric authentication, expanded CCTV surveillance and AI-based monitoring at examination centres, increased the use of government institutions as test centres, better coordination with states, and created new senior-level positions within the agency. The Centre also established a High Powered Steering Committee under Dr Radhakrishnan to oversee implementation.

However, progress on deeper structural reforms has been slower. According to recent analyses, 57 of the 101 recommendations have been fully implemented, 10 partially implemented, while 27 remain pending. Three recommendations are currently under implementation and four have been announced but are yet to be rolled out. Most of the pending measures relate to long-term reforms, including the transition to computer-based testing, strengthening information security systems, expanding AI-based monitoring and redesigning the architecture of high-stakes examinations.

The Supreme Court has also expressed dissatisfaction with the pace of reforms. During hearings on the NEET-UG 2026 controversy, it described the continued "ad-hocism" within the NTA as "troubling" and stressed that examination reforms must become institutional rather than reactive. The Centre, in turn, informed the Court that it was finalising measures that would go beyond the recommendations of the Radhakrishnan committee.