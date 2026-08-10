Explained: How Sainik Schools moved from a government model to PPP

What are Sainik Schools?

The Sainik School system was established in 1961, with the first five schools opened that year. The original objective was to provide quality residential education while preparing students academically, physically and mentally for entry into the National Defence Academy (NDA) and other officer-training institutions.

The schools were also intended to address the regional and socioeconomic imbalance in the military officer cadre by making military-oriented public school education accessible to children beyond the traditional urban and affluent base of such institutions.

The traditional Sainik Schools are run by the Sainik Schools Society, an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Defence. They are English-medium residential schools affiliated with the CBSE. The NTA conducts the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) for admissions.

The original network eventually grew to 33 Sainik Schools across the country.