Explain criteria for AIIMS allocation, Centre directed

KOCHI: Coming down heavily on the Central government over the delay in establishing an AIIMS in the state, the Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the Centre to explain the criteria applied for selecting a state for setting up an All India Institute of Medical Sciences under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) scheme.

The Central government informed the court that 22 new AIIMS are being established in different states and Union Territories across the country. Out of the 22 AIIMS, 18 have already become functional, while the remaining four are at various stages of construction.