Experts stress ethical, robust preclinical animal research at international conference in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: Experts from India and abroad highlighted the importance of scientifically robust, and ethically conducted preclinical animal research on the last day of the 13th International Conference of Laboratory Animal Scientists’ Association, held at GITAM Deemed to be University on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Rajender K Motiani, UNESCO-RCB Intermediate Fellow, said poorly designed animal studies could lead to misleading results, wasted resources and failed clinical trials.

“Preclinical research plays a crucial role in improving the understanding of human diseases,” he said, stressing the need for strong experimental design and strict ethical practices.