Experts flag regulation, cost hurdles for drone scale-up

HYDERABAD: India’s drone sector is moving from policy experimentation to large-scale deployment, with government, industry and defence stakeholders calling for regulatory maturity, economic viability and stronger indigenous capabilities during a panel discussion at Wings India 2026.

The session traced the sector’s evolution from early regulatory reforms and manufacturing incentives to emerging challenges such as beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) operations, airspace integration, and global competitiveness.

Opening the discussion, a senior government official outlined a three-layered vision for India’s drone sector—technological leadership, scaled mission-critical applications and regulatory excellence—calling the Production Linked Incentive scheme a turning point that drove multi-fold investment and jobs despite limited funding and positioned India as a global regulatory reference.