Experts flag cancer risk as people ignore blood in stool

NEW DELHI: Digestive health concerns are rising in India, driven especially by fast-paced lifestyles, unhealthy dietary habits, and sedentary work routines, experts said here Tuesday.

But despite the growing prevalence of digestive problems, awareness about serious gastrointestinal diseases such as colorectal cancer remains low.

Although largely preventable and treatable when detected early, many cases of colorectal cancer in the country are diagnosed late due to delayed screening and poor awareness of symptoms.

As March is observed globally as colorectal cancer awareness month, a nationwide survey was conducted, which showed worrying trends in digestive health awareness and lifestyle habits.

The survey conducted in over 10,000 people, aged between 25 and 65 years across 14 major Indian cities, including Bangalore, Calicut, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, and Mumbai, showed that over 80% of respondents self-medicate for digestive issues such as acidity, indigestion, or constipation instead of consulting a doctor.

Moreover, over 80% of respondents were unaware that blood in stool can be an early warning sign of colorectal cancer.

According to Dr. Aditya Sarin, Consultant Medical Oncology, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi, lifestyle habits play a major role in the rising incidence of colorectal cancer.

“Frequent consumption of processed or outside food, lack of physical activity, tobacco use, and obesity can increase the risk.”

He added the best way is to adopt healthier habits such as consuming a fiber-rich diet, regular exercise, avoiding tobacco, and undergoing routine screening. “This can reduce the risk of colorectal cancer and improve overall digestive health.”

Dr. Manish Singhal, Vice Chairman, Medical Oncology, Yashoda Medicity, Delhi, said, “Colorectal cancer develops in the colon or rectum and often begins as small growths called polyps that can gradually become cancerous if untreated.”

He said risk factors include unhealthy diets low in fibre, obesity, sedentary lifestyles, tobacco use, and age.

"Don’t miss symptoms such as persistent bowel habit changes, blood in stool, abdominal discomfort, fatigue, or unexplained weight loss. Colorectal cancer is highly treatable when detected early through screening methods such as colonoscopy,” he added.

Dr Shefali Sardana, Lead Consultant, Medical Oncology (GI and Gynae Oncology), Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, Sarita Vihar, Apollo Athenaa Women’s Cancer Center, Defence Colony, Apollo Hospitals, Gurugram, added that data clearly shows delay in seeking medical consultation.

She said a large proportion of individuals ignore early changes in bowel habits and rely on self-medication for relief.

“This pattern can lead to delayed diagnosis and poorer treatment outcomes. Even mild or recurring digestive symptoms should not be overlooked, as timely medical evaluation plays a crucial role in early detection and appropriate treatment.”

The survey, which assessed how individuals respond to symptoms such as irregular bowel movements, acidity, blood in stool, awareness gaps and behavioural patterns that may delay timely medical consultation and diagnosis, also found that more than 65% of those who were surveyed reported experiencing irregular bowel movements.

Over 50% said they consumed food outside or had packaged food at least three times a week, with 28.1% eating outside almost daily. Only 45.2% reported exercising regularly, while 54.8% said they do not exercise at least three times a week.

Nearly 39.9% reported tobacco consumption, which is a known risk factor for gastrointestinal diseases.

The survey also found that 40% ignored symptoms and reported digestive irregularities but did not consult a doctor, assuming it was due to lifestyle habits.

Awareness levels remain low, with 80% accepting that they were unaware that serious digestive diseases can exist without pain, increasing the risk of delayed diagnosis.

Family history was reported by 25.1% of those who were surveyed, including conditions such as bowel cancer, polyps, or inflammatory diseases like Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, and celiac disease.

Despite this, hereditary risk continues to remain under-recognised and under-discussed, the experts added.

This story has been written by Kavita Bajeli-Datt of The New Indian Express.