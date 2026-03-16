Experts divided over student polls in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Amidst the debate among academicians and students about whether student elections should be held in universities or colleges, the Karnataka Government on March 6 announced conducting student elections from the next academic year in universities and colleges.

While some academicians have come in support of elections, others fear that it will bring back rowdy culture and caste politics into campuses. Therefore, they suggest there must be a systematic strategy to implement student elections, and political parties must not only remain off campuses but also stay away from imposing their ideas on students.

The last student elections in state universities happened in 1989, after which they were stalled due to a few violent incidents.