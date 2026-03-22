Experiencing the enchanting, transcendental world of Theyyam

"Is there something in your heart you wish to tell me?”



As the deity asked me this, looking in the eye, I froze. There was a sense of lightness within. I was unable to sense even a trace of turmoil within me.

She blessed me with the wisdom to discern good from evil. I felt cleansed, free.



I was in Class 8 when I first heard the word ‘Theyyam’. Back then, it was merely the theme for a school cultural event. The rhyme and rhythm, however, never left me.