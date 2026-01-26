Expensive drug testing kits in short supply, ‘high’ drivers slip past cops

KOCHI: Kochi’s roads are increasingly becoming a dangerous testing ground where drug use, not alcohol, is emerging as the bigger threat — and the harder crime to catch.

With narcotics consumption on the rise and drug-testing equipment priced far beyond routine deployment, officers with the city police admitted that many motorists driving under the influence of drugs are quietly slipping past the law.

Unlike drunk driving, which can be detected instantly through breath analysers, smell, and visible physical symptoms, drug-impaired driving often leaves little trace during routine checks. This has created a widening enforcement gap, one that some drivers are exploiting with confidence.