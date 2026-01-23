Exhibition of scale model of INS Vikrant inaugurated at Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya

New Delhi: An exhibition featuring a scale model of India's first indigenously built aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, was inaugurated at Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya here on Thursday.

It was inaugurated by former Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar (retd) in the presence of Ashwani Lohani, the director of Prime Ministers' Museum and Library (PMML), the Culture Ministry said.

This scale model of the aircraft carrier was earlier presented by Admiral Kumar to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it said in a statement.