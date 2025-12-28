Exercise daily to stay happy

We often think of exercise as something we do for our body — to lose weight, strengthen muscles, or stay fit. But what if the biggest benefit of moving your body isn’t physical at all? What if it is one of the most powerful, natural antidepressants and anti-anxiety tools?

Our mind and body are deeply connected. What happens in one affects the other. When we’re under stress, anxious, or feeling low, our body reacts instantly.

The heart beats faster, breathing becomes shallow, muscles tighten, and we feel drained of energy. This is the body’s natural “fight-or-flight” response — its way of preparing us to face danger or challenges.

In the short term, this reaction can be useful. However, when stress or worry persists for days or weeks, the body remains in this tense state for too long.

High levels of stress hormones, such as adrenaline and cortisol, continue to circulate in the blood, leaving us feeling tired, irritable, or even physically unwell.