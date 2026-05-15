Exempt NEET for 2026- 27, allow states to admit students based on marks: Stalin urges PM

Chennai: Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promulgate an Ordinance to amend section 14 of NMC Act, 2019, to exempt NEET for 2026-2027 academic year.

The Centre should also allow the state governments to admit students based on the marks obtained in the qualifying examination, he said.

He expressed "deep concern and urgency over repeated failures, systemic vulnerabilities, and growing public distrust" surrounding the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test, particularly in light of the shocking cancellation of NEET-UG 2026 following a massive nationwide paper leak.