Exclusive |"India is becoming one of the world's most important accounting talent hubs": CPA Australia CEO Chris Freeland

As the accounting profession undergoes rapid transformation driven by artificial intelligence, digital technologies, and cross-border business, globally recognised qualifications are becoming increasingly valuable for professionals seeking international careers. Against this backdrop, CPA Australia has renewed its Mutual Recognition Agreement (MRA) with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). The agreement enables eligible members of both professional bodies to pursue membership through a streamlined pathway, strengthening professional mobility and collaboration between India and Australia.

During his visit to India for the signing ceremony, Chris Freeland AM, Chief Executive Officer of CPA Australia, spoke to EdexLive in an email interview about the significance of the renewed partnership, India's emergence as a global accounting and finance talent hub, the opportunities created by the country's expanding Global Capability Centre (GCC) ecosystem, and how artificial intelligence and continuous upskilling are reshaping the future of the profession.

What does Mutual Recognition Agreement (MRA) mean for Indian accountants/students?

The Mutual Recognition Agreement (MRA) between CPA Australia and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is an important framework that recognises the quality, rigour and professional standards of both qualifications. It creates a streamlined pathway for eligible members of both bodies to gain recognition without repeating their full qualification journey, enabling them to build on the knowledge, skills and experience they have already developed.

Recently renewed through to 2031, the agreement strengthens a long-standing partnership and reinforces a shared commitment to supporting professional mobility and global career opportunities. Under the renewed MRA, eligible ICAI members can attain CPA Australia membership by completing one CPA Australia capstone subject, Global Strategy and Leadership, along with Better Practice in Governance and Accountability, an online governance and ethics learning module. Similarly, eligible CPA Australia members can pursue ICAI membership by completing four ICAI examination papers.

For Indian accountants, this opens access to broader international opportunities, stronger professional networks and greater mobility in an increasingly interconnected business environment. For students, it is a reminder that professional qualifications today can create pathways that extend well beyond domestic markets, preparing them for careers that are increasingly global in nature.

What does this renewed partnership mean for Indian Chartered Accountants and accounting students aspiring for global careers?

The renewal of this partnership through to 2031 comes at an important time for the profession. Business today is becoming increasingly global, and finance professionals are expected to navigate international standards, cross-border regulations and more complex operating environments. This renewed agreement strengthens the pathway for Indian Chartered Accountants to build internationally recognised credentials and pursue broader career opportunities across global markets.

It also reflects the strong alignment between CPA Australia and ICAI in professional standards, education frameworks and practical experience requirements. That alignment gives professionals confidence that their qualifications are relevant and respected beyond domestic borders.

For accounting students, the renewed partnership sends a strong message about the future of the profession. Technical expertise will remain fundamental, but the ability to adapt, lead and operate with a global mindset will be equally critical. India continues to be a major source of accounting talent, and frameworks like this help connect that talent to a profession that is becoming more dynamic, more mobile and increasingly global in scope.

How do you see India emerging as a major talent hub for global accounting and finance roles, especially amid the rapid growth of Global Capability Centres (GCCs)?

India is becoming one of the most important talent hubs for global accounting and finance, and the rise of Global Capability Centres is accelerating that shift. Today, India hosts more than 1,700 GCCs, representing over half of the world’s GCC footprint. These are not simply operational hubs. They are increasingly leading core business functions, including finance, risk, compliance and strategic decision-making.

As global businesses continue to transform, the role of finance is also changing. Indian GCCs are seeing the role of accounting transitioning from routine, transaction-heavy processing to value-driven strategic consulting. Indian finance professionals and accountants are now handling critical business functions such as global compliance, predictive forecasting, and data-driven decision-making. The roles are becoming more strategic, more technology-driven and more connected to business performance.

This is a strong reflection of the trust global organisations place in Indian talent. India is well placed to meet this demand, not just as a talent provider, but as a key driver of the future of the profession.

CPA Australia has been working with institutions offering CPA-integrated bachelor’s programmes. How are such initiatives helping Indian students access global career pathways at an earlier stage?

As businesses become increasingly global and interconnected, the expectations placed on accounting and finance professionals are evolving rapidly. Employers today are looking for graduates who not only possess strong technical knowledge, but also understand global business practices, can work across diverse environments and adapt to changing market needs.

In this context, partnerships such as our collaboration with CHRIST (Deemed to be University) are helping Indian students access global career pathways at a much earlier stage. By integrating professional education with undergraduate studies, students gain early exposure to internationally recognised standards, ethical frameworks and business practices while still at university.

Students are also able to commence selected CPA Program subjects during their undergraduate studies, enabling them to get a head start to their professional qualification journey and enter the workforce with a stronger competitive advantage. More importantly, these programmes help develop globally relevant capabilities, such as strategic thinking, communication, leadership and adaptability preparing graduates for careers across multinational organisations, global capability centres and international business environments.

Artificial Intelligence is rapidly reshaping industries. How do you see AI transforming the accounting profession over the next few years?

AI is reshaping the accounting profession, not by replacing accountants, but by increasing the value of the strategic advice, judgement and insight they provide. As routine and transactional activities become increasingly automated, accountants will spend less time on manual processes and more time providing strategic insights, managing risk and supporting business decisions.

This shift will redefine the role of accountants within organisations. Beyond maintaining strong technical expertise, professionals will need enhanced critical thinking, adaptability, communication and leadership skills to effectively translate complex data into meaningful business outcomes.

Professional judgement will become even more important in an AI-enabled world. Accountants will also play a critical role in the governance of AI systems, ensuring outputs are accurate, unbiased and aligned with regulatory and ethical standards.

At CPA Australia, we recognize that AI fluency is becoming a core capability for accountants and have therefore embedded digital literacy and AI within our competency framework. However, ethical decision-making, professional judgement, professional scepticism and accountability will remain firmly the responsibility of the human accountant.

With technology evolving rapidly, professionals are increasingly pursuing short-term certifications and micro-credentials. How important will continuous upskilling become for accountants going forward?

Continuous upskilling has always been fundamental to long-term career relevance of accountants. It is a reason why CPA Australia requires members to undertake at least 120 hours of professional development every three years. As AI, automation, sustainability reporting and evolving regulatory requirements reshape finance functions, the skills accountants need are changing rapidly. The World Economic Forum estimates that 39% of workers core skills will change by 2030, reinforcing the importance of lifelong learning across professions.

For accountants, technical expertise will remain essential. As routine and compliance-based activities become increasingly automated, professionals will need stronger adaptability, leadership and communication capabilities as they take on broader roles as strategic advisers and business partners.

In this environment, micro-credentials are particularly valuable because they enable professionals to acquire new capabilities quickly and continuously, without interrupting their careers. CPA Australia's micro-credentials are designed with this need in mind, offering focused, flexible learning pathways in high-demand areas such as AI, sustainability and digital transformation. By complementing traditional qualifications, they help finance professionals remain agile, build future-ready capabilities and adapt confidently to a rapidly evolving business landscape.