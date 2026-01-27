Excessive screen time in toddlers threatens development, say UK experts

Excessive screen use among toddlers and young children is raising alarm among educators and child development experts in the UK, according to The Guardian. Nearly all two-year-olds watch screens daily, averaging over two hours, while almost 40% of children aged three to five engage with social media.

Teachers report that many children entering reception classes struggle with basic skills such as sitting still, holding a pencil, speaking in full sentences, or solving simple puzzles, which are challenges they link directly to early and prolonged screen exposure. Lucy Fox, assistant headteacher at Stoke Primary School in Coventry, notes that children often recreate toys like mobile phones, tablets, or game controllers from cardboard, reflecting the digital world they know better than traditional learning tools.