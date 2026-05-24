Excess salt intake raises alarm over youth hypertension

Excessive salt intake is increasingly emerging as a major contributor to early-onset hypertension in India, particularly among young adults whose lifestyles are dominated by processed foods, restaurant meals, irregular eating habits, and long working hours. While stress and genetics are often blamed for high blood pressure, doctors warn that “hidden sodium” in everyday foods may be silently pushing blood pressure levels higher across age groups.

In order to prevent hypertension and associated heart risks, the World Health Organization published guidelines in January 2025 suggesting potassium-enriched salt alternatives. The recommendations suggest substituting potassium-enriched table salt for ordinary table salt, which is high in sodium. By lowering blood pressure, potassium-enriched table salt may help prevent noncommunicable diseases such as chronic kidney disease and cardiovascular disease.

According to Dr M Rajesh, many Indians are consuming nearly double the amount of salt recommended for daily intake. “WHO recommends that adults consume less than 5 g of salt per day in their diet. Excess sodium is associated with swelling in the feet,” he said. However, studies indicate that Indians consume nearly 8–11 grams daily, much of it unknowingly through packaged and processed foods.

Similarly, Prof P Manokar said that the growing burden of hypertension cannot be linked to stress alone. “The rising burden of hypertension in India cannot be attributed only to stress or genetics. Unnoticed sodium intake through processed food items, restaurant foods, pickled foods, sauces, instant food products, and baked goods is silently raising blood pressure among young adults,” he explained.

Doctors say the larger concern is that sodium is often hidden in foods that do not necessarily taste salty. Dr Rajesh described this as the biggest modern dietary challenge.

What is the problem then?

It is “hidden sodium.” It is present in daily diets through ready-made snacks, instant noodles, sauces, pickles, papads, bakery items, processed meats, hotel food, and even so-called health foods. Dr Rajesh said that many packaged foods marketed as “low-fat” or “healthy” may still contain dangerously high sodium levels.

Prof Manokar echoed the concern, pointing out that foods such as potato chips, noodles, chutneys, precooked food items, and baked products can contain very high sodium levels even when they do not taste overly salty. “The scary thing is that most people consuming excess salt are not aware of it,” he said.

Everyday Foods Loaded With Sodium

The experts explained that excess sodium causes the body to retain more water, increasing the volume of blood flowing through the blood vessels. This, in turn, raises blood pressure and forces the heart to work harder over time. “High salt intake leads to increased water retention in the body. This increases the pressure within the blood vessels and puts more strain on the heart. It leads to loss of elasticity in the blood vessels and may contribute to early-onset hypertension among the younger generation,” Dr. Rajesh said.

Prof. Manokar further explained, “The body will retain more water due to high amounts of sodium, leading to an increased volume of blood in the body. This results in high pressure in the blood vessels. The arteries become stiff with time, forcing the heart to exert much effort.”

How Excess Salt Raises Blood Pressure

The problem is compounded by urban lifestyles. Frequent dining out, dependence on convenience foods, irregular meal timings, poor sleep, obesity, smoking, alcohol consumption, stress, and physical inactivity all increase the risk of developing hypertension at an earlier age. Urbanization, restaurant meals, processed foods, irregular meals are major lifestyle elements contributing to hidden salt consumption.

Why Urban Lifestyles Are Making It Worse

One of the biggest dangers associated with hypertension is that it often develops silently. In many individuals, symptoms may remain unnoticed for years and are only discovered during routine health check-ups. “The condition of high blood pressure has been described as the silent killer since its signs may be delayed,” Prof. Manokar warned.

However, doctors say certain symptoms should never be ignored. Dr. Rajesh listed frequent headaches, dizziness, unusual tiredness, blurred vision, palpitations, breathlessness, disturbed sleep, and chest discomfort as possible warning signs. Prof. Manokar added that fatigue, lightheadedness, puffiness of the face, abdominal swelling, and insomnia may also indicate rising blood pressure.

Warning Signs You Should Not Ignore

With cases of hypertension increasingly being diagnosed among younger adults, doctors stress the importance of early monitoring and preventive lifestyle changes. “Regular BP checks after the age of 25 are becoming increasingly important due to rising early-onset hypertension cases in India,” Rajesh said.

Reducing sodium intake does not only mean avoiding table salt. Reading nutrition labels carefully, cutting down on processed foods, limiting restaurant meals, and returning to home-cooked food are among the most effective ways to reduce hidden sodium consumption. As Manokar said, “Sodium control from an unidentifiable source might be equally important as sodium control from an identifiable source.”

Cutting Down Hidden Sodium

Dr. Rajesh stressed on the need for long-term vigilance. “Cutting down on processed foods, reading those labels, cutting down on eating out, and getting early follow-ups on high blood pressure can retard hypertension before it takes hold,” he said, adding that uncontrolled hypertension remains “the single biggest risk for prolonged heart disease.”

This story has been written by Supriya Ramesh.