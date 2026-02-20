Vijayapura’s Excellent PU tops district in JEE Main results

PNN, Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 20: Excellent PU Science College has once again created history in JEE Mains January 2026 by delivering a record-breaking performance and reaffirming its position as the leading PU institution in Vijayapura district.

Continuing its legacy of academic excellence, the college secured the District Top Rank with an outstanding 98.11 percentile, achieved by Salman Godihal, who emerged as the pride of Vijayapura.

Adding to this remarkable achievement, the institution recorded the highest number of 90+ percentile scorers in the district, with 21 students crossing the 90 percentile mark in JEE Mains 2026, showcasing the strength of its academic system and consistent mentoring approach.

The stellar performers include Sanket G. Biradar (97.70 %ile), Dhairyasheel Hawaldar (96.85 %ile), Rumeze Shaikh (96.82 %ile), Abhishek J. Jangamashetti (96.58 %ile), Bhumika Talawar (96.46 %ile), Anushka Mahishale (96.09 %ile), Shreyash Halakatti (94.86 %ile), Anusha Yadavannavar (94.43 %ile), Nivesh Mogali (94.23 %ile), Basav Golasangi (93.82 %ile), Keerti S Biradar (93.78 %ile), Ananya Rotti (93.71 %ile), N. Rajat (92.38 %ile), Shreya Gangargond (92.16 %ile), Nikhil Kittur (92.11 %ile), Prateek Chavan (91.76 %ile), Hanamanth Nandyal (90.94 %ile), Aditya Rathod (90.33 %ile), Praveen Biradar (90.23 %ile), and Sujay Kulkarni (90.00 %ile).

Their outstanding performance reflects the institution's structured academic planning, rigorous testing model, subject-wise performance tracking, and continuous mentorship by experienced faculty members.



To honour these achievers, a grand felicitation ceremony was conducted in the divine presence of His Holiness Shri Amrutanand Mahaswamiji, whose blessings and inspirational words motivated students to aim higher in their academic pursuits.

The event was presided over by Shri Basavaraj Koulagi, Founder Chairman of Excellent Group of Institutions, who congratulated the students, faculty, and parents for this collective success and reiterated the institution's commitment to producing national-level achievers from Vijayapura.

Addressing the gathering, he emphasized that Excellent does not merely prepare students for examinations but builds discipline, focus, and a competitive mindset essential for success in premier engineering institutions.

With this remarkable achievement, Excellent PU Science College has once again set a new benchmark in competitive exam performance in Vijayapura district, strengthening its reputation as the most trusted and result-oriented PU science institution in the region.

The management expressed heartfelt gratitude to the parents for their unwavering trust and to the faculty members for their relentless dedication in shaping the future of young aspirants.

(PNN & ANI)