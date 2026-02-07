Exams are “festivals”, says PM Modi at Pariksha Pe Charcha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged students on Monday to see exams as a part of life rather than a source of worry, and to focus on total growth rather than just grades.

He was speaking with students from all over the country during the ninth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026, an annual program held prior to board exams.

Modi stated that education should not be seen as a burden. He advised students to listen to their parents' and teachers' guidance while shaping their study habits in a way that best suits them.

Describing exams as “festivals,” the Prime Minister stated that they should be approached with a positive mindset. He urged them against becoming unduly focused on grades, asking if they remembered the names of last year's board toppers, India Today said.

Responding to a query on uncertainty generated by conflicting study guidance from parents and teachers, Modi stated that such circumstances occur throughout life. He related learning methods to eating habits, saying that some people study best at night while others prefer early mornings.

The Prime Minister also urged students not to focus on their mistakes. "Don't waste time worrying about what has already occurred. "Focus on what lies ahead," he urged, adding that education is a tool for growth, not the ultimate objective of life.

Modi additionally underscored the necessity of balance in life, encouraging students to manage their education, rest, skills, and interests together. He stated that both life and professional skills are crucial and begin with knowledge acquired via schooling.

Pariksha Pe Charcha, which began as a modest town-hall-style encounter in 2018, has grown to become one of the country's largest student engagement programmes. This year, Pariksha Pe Charcha crossed 4.5 crore registrations.