PM Modi stresses timely UPSC exams, recruitment reforms

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to undertake continuous reforms in its examination and recruitment processes, stressing that an examination is directly linked to the future of young aspirants and that delays can create difficulties for them.



Addressing the UPSC centenary celebrations at Bharat Mandapam here, PM Modi said examination bodies must keep pace with the changing needs of the country and follow the principle of “time certainty”.

“The country is moving rapidly on the Reform Express. So, the institutions that conduct examinations must also work on reforms that are the need of the country. An examination should not be considered just an event. It is related to the future of our youth. A delay of even a few months can create difficulties for the youth. Therefore, the examination system should follow the principle of time certainty,” PM Modi said.



The Prime Minister said the occasion marked 100 years of the UPSC and its long-standing legacy, highlighting the trust placed in the institution by millions of young Indians.

“Today's occasion marks 100 years of the UPSC, while also celebrating a grand legacy. This celebration represents the aspirations lived by lakhs of young people every single year. This celebration reflects the trust that every Indian places in this institution,” he said.

“In this 100-year journey, generations changed, governments changed, technology changed, and syllabi changed...yet, the trust in UPSC remains as unshakeable as ever. And this is a massive asset for all of you,” PM Modi added.