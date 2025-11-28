Exam tampering row rocks Telangana's KNRUHS

WARANGAL: A fact-finding committee of the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) has flagged serious irregularities in the recent postgraduate (PG) medical examinations, after a woman student alleged that her answer script had been tampered with.

KNRUHS Vice-Chancellor Dr PV Nanda Kumar Reddy, speaking to TNIE, said the inquiry began after the student approached the university claiming she had been declared ineligible and unfairly failed in the PG exams.

According to the VC, the student’s paper was opened during revaluation, and once the decoding process revealed her identity, she was called for clarification. During the interaction, the student explained that she had a long-standing dispute with an assistant professor at a private medical college in Narketpally, where she studied three years ago.

She informed the university that the professor had been removed from the college following complaints of harassment from girl students. Since his removal, she alleged, the professor had been stalking her and sending messages harassing her. She suspected that he could have used his connections to “sabotage” her PG answer script by getting evaluators to mark several answers with an ‘X’.

Despite scoring fairly on the first seven questions, three theory questions were left unevaluated, with ‘X’ marks across the answers, raising doubts about deliberate tampering.

“When we reopened the paper for revaluation, all three answers were found to be correct,” Dr Reddy said. “I personally called the evaluators and instructed them to award marks if the answers were valid. After proper evaluation, she secured the qualifying marks.”

He said the university acted in the interest of justice and fairness, but expressed concern that unknown individuals were spreading rumours that KNRUHS officials accepted bribes to pass students. The VC said that either the student or the college management must lodge a formal complaint with the police to establish who was behind the alleged tampering.

Following the incident, Health and Medical department principal secretary Christina Z Chongthu constituted a three-member committee to probe the matter. On Thursday, the fact-finding committee reportedly found irregularities and sealed the examination branch.

A senior professor from the Government Medical College in Warangal, speaking on condition of anonymity, told TNIE that revaluation of medical examination papers can be conducted only by court order. “If the court orders a revaluation, the university must do it in the presence of the student. Without court directions, revaluation cannot be undertaken. Only recounting can be done without any order,” he clarified.

Meanwhile, senior BRS leader and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao has submitted a representation to the National Medical Commission (NMC), Governor and KNRUHS chancellor, alleging serious malpractices in PG entrance examination results and tampering with UG results at the university.