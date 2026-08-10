Exam protest: BJP leaders stage sit-in outside Jharkhand CM residence; several detained

Ranchi: BJP leaders staged a protest outside Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's residence here on Monday, demanding a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations in the state.

At the sit-in led by the party's state unit chief Aditya Sahu and Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi, the protesters were seen raising slogans and holding up placards with demands such as "stop playing with students' future" and "recommend a CBI probe into irregularities in JPSC examination".

A police official said several BJP leaders, including Sahu and Marandi, have been detained.

On the other hand, BJP's Jharkhand unit spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo says he and several other leaders were under "house arrest" since 7 am.