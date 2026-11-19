Chandigarh, Nov 19 (IANS): Former Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Sunil Jakhar on Thursday hailed the Punjab and Haryana High Court's decision to stay the main examination conducted by the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC), saying the court's timely intervention was an important step towards protecting the future of the promising young people.
Jakhar alleged that the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government had designed the entire PPSC recruitment process to benefit its favourites.
He said the allegations went beyond a paper leak and raised the more serious question of whether the entire examination process had been manipulated.
In a statement, Jakhar alleged that from the time the recruitment advertisement was issued, repeated changes were made to the application deadline like the Punjabi language eligibility requirements, the examination dates and other rules.
He also questioned the arrangements at examination centres, the video recording of the examination and other aspects of its conduct.
Taken together, the BJP leader said, these issues raised questions about the fairness and transparency of the entire recruitment process.
Jakhar accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of making a major political issue of paper leaks in Delhi.
He said the AAP government now owed the public answers about alleged irregularities in a recruitment process that affected the future of Punjab's youth.
Those who had brought all of Delhi to a standstill over the NEET paper controversy were now nowhere to be seen, he said, even as the AAP government was openly deceiving Punjab's young people and auctioning off their future.
Criticising the state government, Jakhar added that young people in the state were already struggling with the drug problem, trade and industry were suffering, and farmers were facing hardship at mandis while trying to sell their crops.
Gang violence also remained a serious problem in the state, he said.
In these circumstances, Jakhar described it as "deeply unfortunate" that the Punjab government was undermining young people's hopes of securing government jobs.
Jakhar said the questions surrounding PPSC recruitment had exposed what he described as the dishonesty of AAP leaders Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal.
Calling the matter a scam, Jakhar added that it raised serious questions about the state government's conduct and intentions.
He said that the people of Punjab were watching the state government's every move and that those who jeopardised their interests would be held accountable.
Jakhar added that Punjab's young people deserved justice.
He called for an impartial investigation into the entire recruitment process so that those responsible could be held accountable.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.