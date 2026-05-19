Deve Gowda exhibition revisits how a farmer’s son reached the PM’s office



"Basically, to commemorate his 93rd birthday, all the albums which were not displayed are now being showcased. And though it was for a very short term, he did a very commendable job. All these albums were in Bangalore and were not being showcased in the Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya. So I thought it was necessary for all Indians and for all the state people to come and, whenever they visit, to have a look at this, wherever he went," she said.

Sowmya Ramesh recounted how India's relations with Bangladesh improved under him as he signed the Ganga Water Treaty.

"For example, he attended Davos and the World Economic Forum. He went to South Africa and he went to Mauritius. In a short period, I think in 11 months, he visited about four to five countries. And I wanted the nation to see what he did best. In fact, Bangladesh diplomacy also improved during and after his visit, and the Teesta River issue--if I'm correct--so a major decision, the Ganga Treaty, was signed. As you can see, it has been displayed. He was the first prime minister to go to Kashmir when there was a lot of conflict. Special Protection Group (SPG) advised him not to go to Uri to inaugurate, but in spite of it, he took--even I was there--but he made sure that we all stayed in Jammu, and he went himself to Uri and he inaugurated the hydroelectric project. Yes, a power project. The photograph has even been displayed there. And I'm happy to be part of the family and to be here at present and talking to you all," she said.

Ashwani Lohani, Director of PMML, told reporters that through these exhibitions and special screenings, the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya seeks to strengthen public engagement with India's political history.

