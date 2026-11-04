Ex-Keralam Guv recommended Prez for removing PSC chairman without informing govt: CM

Thiruvananthapuram: Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Wednesday said that former Governor of the state, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, sent his recommendation to the President for removal of the Kerala PSC chairman without any discussion with the government.

Satheesan, at a press conference here following a cabinet meeting chaired by him, said that the Governor was expected to discuss with the government before giving a recommendation to the President, but it was not done.