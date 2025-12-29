Ex-AIR officer calls for promoting literature among youth

KANNIYAKUMARI: There are a handful of people who remain deeply rooted to their heritage, so much so that they take time out from their busy schedule to educate people on the history of language. One such distinguished person is A Shunmugiah of Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari district. Since 2019, he has been organising monthly literary awareness meetings where he honours and encourages Tamil orators, writers, poets, and artists.

During the monthly literary meetings, Tamil orators across Kanniyakumari showcase their talents, which encourages the new generation to gain interest in Tamil literary works.