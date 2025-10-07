‘Evolve scheme to provide loans to students at 0.25% interest’: Chandrababu Naidu

Report by The New Indian Express

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has unveiled a transformative initiative to support students aspiring to pursue higher education abroad.

During a review meeting with the welfare department officials at the State Secretariat on Monday, he directed them to design a scheme offering bank loans at a minimum interest rate of 0.25% for students seeking undergraduate and postgraduate studies overseas. “The State government will act as a guarantor for these loans, ensuring accessibility for all eligible students without any restrictions,” he said.

The scheme will also be extended to those pursuing higher education at prestigious institutions, such as IIT, IIM and those who qualify for NEET in India, with a 14-year repayment window to ease financial burden.

Naidu also announced plans to establish training centres in two regions of the State to provide coaching to BC students for competitive exams.

The meeting, attended by Ministers Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, N Md Farooq, S Savitha, and senior officials from the SC, ST, BC, EBC, Minority, and Differently-abled welfare departments, focused on enhancing educational and welfare programmes.

The Chief Minister highlighted the goal of transforming all existing hostels in the State into residential schools to provide quality education to the underprivileged students. He instructed the officials to conduct a detailed study, and submit a comprehensive report on this initiative at the earliest.

Naidu stressed the importance of ensuring hygienic conditions, health facilities, and infrastructure upgrades in SC, ST, and BC hostels. He also approved the upgradation of the BC Girls’ School at Nasanakota, Atmakuru, into a junior college with a budget of `2.65 crore.

To reduce operational costs, Naidu directed the installation of solar power systems in all residential schools and hostels. Funds from the Talliki Vandanam scheme will support school, and toilet maintenance, he explained.

Addressing past lapses, the officials informed the Chief Minister that `1,700 crore in fee reimbursement for SC and ST students remains unpaid by the previous government, with students covering `900 crore themselves, and `800 crore still owed to institutions. Naidu promised to clear these dues.

He underlined the need to implement the ‘One Family, One Entrepreneur’ policy to empower marginalised communities economically. Use of modern tools under the Adarana-3 scheme should be promoted to enhance the productivity of artisans, he said.

The Chief Minister also called for exploring new income-generating avenues, such as seaweed cultivation for fishing communities. To ensure equitable welfare distribution, Naidu directed the officials to clear pending dues for imams and pastors, extend the application deadline for Hajj pilgrimage, and conduct a fresh audit of Waqf properties.

During the meeting, Naidu met and congratulated BC residential school students selected for IIIT this year, encouraging them to excel in higher education.