Evolve framework for social media ban for children under 13: Minister Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant policy move aimed at protecting children in the digital ecosystem, Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh has directed officials to prepare a comprehensive regulatory framework to restrict access to social media for children below 13 years of age and design an age-appropriate digital environment for teenagers.

Chairing a high-level Group of Ministers (GoM) meeting with senior officials and representatives from leading social media platforms at his Undavalli residence on Thursday, Lokesh stressed the need for drafting a legislation that balances digital access with child safety, creativity and mental well-being.

The HRD Minister emphasised the need for a graded, age-based content access system, particularly for users aged 13-16, ensuring that children are not exposed to harmful or inappropriate content.