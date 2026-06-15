Every tree in UP's Sarvodaya schools, hostels to get digital identity

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government's social welfare department has launched a 'tree asset' management initiative for the conservation of trees on the premises of its Jai Prakash Narayan Sarvodaya schools, Ashram Paddhati schools, hostels and other institutions, an official statement issued here on Sunday said.
Under the Tree Asset Management System, every tree will be assigned a unique identification number, enabling effective monitoring, protection and management, it said.
Necessary guidelines in this regard have been issued by Principal Secretary, Social Welfare, Anurag Yadav.
Under this system, a comprehensive survey of all trees present in departmental institutions will be conducted. Each tree will be assigned a unique identification number, and details such as its species, location, estimated age and current condition will be recorded in a Tree Asset Register, the statement said.
Photographs of all trees will also be taken and maintained as part of a digital record. This will aid assessment of their condition from time to time and enable necessary conservation measures.
The social welfare department has made it clear that all trees present in institutions will now be recorded as assets.
No tree can be felled or undergo major pruning without the permission of competent authority. In addition, annual physical verification of these trees will be conducted to ensure their conservation. The arrangement is being seen as an important step towards safeguarding green assets, the statement said.
Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Social Welfare, Asim Arun, said trees are invaluable natural heritage and their protection is essential for future generations.
He said environmental protection has been turned into a people's movement in Uttar Pradesh.
"As part of this effort, the Tree Asset Management System is being implemented in departmental institutions. This will not only ensure protection of trees but also increase environmental awareness among students and society," the social welfare minister said.
According to the statement, the social welfare department aims to make its schools, hostels and other institutions ideal centres of education, social development and environmental conservation. This initiative is expected to be a key, long-term step towards preserving the state's green heritage and promoting sustainable development.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.