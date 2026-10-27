“Every girl in Delhi should move forward fearlessly”: CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates facilities at Daulat Ram College

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday inaugurated the Centenary Academic Building, Computer Centre and Skill Development Centre at Daulat Ram College, University of Delhi, and urged students to pursue their ambitions with confidence, courage and determination, according to the Chief Minister’s Office press release.

Interacting with students, CM Gupta said every girl in Delhi should be able to move forward fearlessly, assuring them that the Delhi government stands with them to protect their safety, dignity and rights.

She emphasised that education should go beyond obtaining a degree and equip young people with the technical knowledge and practical skills needed to become self-reliant and face life's challenges.

The Chief Minister said girls should believe in their abilities and not feel intimidated by difficult circumstances. She also stressed the importance of technical education and practical training in preparing students for the future.