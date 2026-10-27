“Every girl in Delhi should move forward fearlessly”: CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates facilities at Daulat Ram College

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday inaugurated the Centenary Academic Building, Computer Centre and Skill Development Centre at Daulat Ram College, University of Delhi, and urged students to pursue their ambitions with confidence, courage and determination, according to the Chief Minister’s Office press release.
Interacting with students, CM Gupta said every girl in Delhi should be able to move forward fearlessly, assuring them that the Delhi government stands with them to protect their safety, dignity and rights.
She emphasised that education should go beyond obtaining a degree and equip young people with the technical knowledge and practical skills needed to become self-reliant and face life's challenges.
The Chief Minister said girls should believe in their abilities and not feel intimidated by difficult circumstances. She also stressed the importance of technical education and practical training in preparing students for the future.
During her visit, Gupta inspected the Faculty Reading Room, seminar room, Shri Ramalaya in the library, recycling unit and bakery unit to understand the academic facilities, practical training initiatives and co-curricular activities available on the campus.
She also discussed the need to renovate the college auditorium and assured the institution of her cooperation. The Chief Minister launched the ‘Miss DRC Talent Hunt’, encouraging students to showcase their abilities and participate confidently in activities that provide opportunities to demonstrate their talents.
Vice-Chancellor of Delhi University Prof. Yogesh Singh, Daulat Ram College Principal Prof. Savita Roy, chairman of the college governing body Mukul Gupta, Vijay Shankar Tiwari, faculty members, students and other dignitaries were present at the event.
The inauguration held special significance for Gupta, who is an alumna of Daulat Ram College. Recalling her student days, she said her journey in public life began when she became the general secretary of the college students' union.
She said the responsibilities she undertook during her time in student politics helped her understand people's problems and motivated her to work towards resolving them. Gupta expressed satisfaction at having the opportunity to address issues on a wider scale that she had earlier raised for the welfare of students.
Gupta said work was underway to install 1 lakh smart streetlights across Delhi and connect them to a Control and Command Centre. "The system would help identify faulty streetlights promptly and ensure that repairs were carried out within a stipulated timeframe, thereby reducing dark spots and improving safety in public spaces."
She also announced that work was underway on a plan to install 50,000 new CCTV cameras across the national capital. "The proposed initiatives are aimed at strengthening surveillance and improving the safety of citizens, including women."
The Chief Minister said responsibility for women's safety should not be placed on girls alone and called for a change in society's mindset. Instead of imposing restrictions on girls, she said, boys and men should be taught to respect women.
During the programme, students of the Mahila Vikas Samiti demonstrated self-defence techniques. Gupta appreciated their courage, confidence and alertness, saying such training helps girls prepare to protect themselves in difficult situations while strengthening their self-confidence.
Encouraging the students to speak up against harassment and intimidation, the Chief Minister said they should stand up for their safety if anyone misbehaved with them or attempted to threaten them. She assured the students that the Delhi government considers their safety and dignity a priority.
Gupta also urged the students to develop the courage to make their own decisions, trust their judgement when distinguishing right from wrong and pursue their chosen paths with confidence.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.