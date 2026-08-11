‘Every discovery begins with a question’: ICMR chief urges students to choose science

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has opened its research facilities to school students across the country as part of a two-day initiative aimed at encouraging young learners to explore science and health research.

The second edition of ICMR-SHINE (Science and Health Innovation for NextGen Explorers) began on August 11 and is being conducted at 83 locations, including ICMR institutes, Model Rural Health Research Units and affiliated field centres. The programme will continue till August 12.

Addressing students at the launch, ICMR Director General and Department of Health Research Secretary Dr Rajiv Bahl urged them to remain curious, question established ideas and consider science as a possible career.

“Every discovery begins with a question,” Bahl said, encouraging students to explore new possibilities and understand how scientific research can help address challenges affecting people's lives.

The initiative has been organised in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for students to spend a day experiencing the life of a scientist. The programme is being held across diverse locations, from Keylong in Himachal Pradesh, situated at nearly 10,000 feet, to Kerala, Diu and Nagaland.

Students from Classes 9 to 12, from both government and private schools, are participating in activities designed to give them first-hand exposure to health research. These include guided laboratory visits, research exhibitions, poster displays, video presentations and live demonstrations.

"To all the young students joining us today, I encourage you to be curious, ask questions and never be afraid to wonder why. Every discovery begins with a question, and every innovation begins with the courage to explore a new possibility. I hope your experience at SHINE gives you a glimpse of the exciting world of health research and inspires you to consider science not only as something you study, but as a career through which you can make a meaningful difference to people's lives," PTI quoted Dr Bahl, who is also DHR secretary.