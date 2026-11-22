Guwahati (PTI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday asserted that every child deserves the chance to dream big and the opportunity to make those dreams real.
Sarma, on the occasion of World Children's Day, said his government was working to ensure that no child's aspirations are held back by circumstances.
"Every child deserves the chance to dream big and the opportunity to make those dreams real," Sarma said in a social media post.
The CM said that through initiatives such as Nijut Moina, Nijut Babu, free textbooks, bicycles and scholarships, the Assam government was working to ensure that no child's aspirations are held back by circumstances.
"This World Children's Day, let's build a future where every child can thrive," he added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.