Every bridge and road project creates new jobs and economic expansion, says Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal, Sep 15 (IANS): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday said engineers are not merely involved in construction work but play a key role in shaping the state's economic and social development through innovation, technology and better infrastructure.
He said every road, bridge and building project should be seen as an investment in the future of the state as it creates new opportunities for connectivity, employment and economic growth.
"Constructing a new road does not merely facilitate transportation; it opens new avenues for the economic and social development of the entire region," Yadav said while addressing the state-level Engineers' Day celebration at the Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre in Bhopal.
The event was organised to mark the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna awardee and renowned engineer Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya.
Yadav said Visvesvaraya's contributions to water management, irrigation, industrial development and institution building continued to benefit the country. He said India's ancient architectural heritage reflected the advanced technical knowledge of earlier generations and cited the Kailasa Temple at Ellora, Dharmarajeshwar Temple in Mandsaur and ancient water management systems as examples.
The Chief Minister said this legacy should inspire present-day engineers to adopt modern technology and develop innovative solutions. "The state government stands with engineers who undertake positive innovations in the public interest," he said, referring to experiments with eco-friendly construction materials and cement-free concrete.
Yadav said the Public Works Department (PWD) was moving towards new technologies, research and innovation, and engineers would have an important role in building a 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Viksit Madhya Pradesh'.
He also honoured engineers, officials, joint teams and construction agencies for their work in five categories covering quality, timely execution, technical innovation and environmental conservation.
An MoU between the PWD and CSIR-AMPRI, Bhopal, on sustainable infrastructure construction was exchanged during the programme.
Yadav also released a compendium of PWD circulars issued over the past decade.
PWD Minister Rakesh Singh said engineers were the "architects of Madhya Pradesh's development" and stressed research, discipline and quality in departmental work.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.