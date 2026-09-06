Every West Bengal district will have 2 'CM Shri' schools: Suvendu

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday said that every district in the state would have two 'CM Shri' schools to improve the quality of education and promote sports.
Speaking at a National Teachers' Day programme, Adhikari said the 'CM Shri' initiative will be on the lines of the Centre's 'PM Shri', and the schools will be equipped with the latest technologies.
He also announced plans to set up centres of excellence in sports in the northern and western districts of the state.
The chief minister highlighted the need to improve the standard of education in state-run schools and said that students of West Bengal have fallen behind pupils of other states to a great extent in the last few years.
"In terms of education infrastructure, we have to be among the top six states," he said.
Adhikari exhorted teachers to shoulder the responsibility of helping students regain their academic footing and reach higher levels of excellence.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.