'Even rain could not break their resolve': Marandi on JPSC-JSSC protests

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS): Jharkhand Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi on Friday backed students continuing their protest over alleged irregularities in the JPSC and JSSC examinations despite torrential rain, saying that neither lathi-charge, FIRs nor heavy downpour had been able to weaken their resolve.
The students have been demanding a CBI investigation into allegations of jobs being sold through JPSC-JSSC examinations, with Marandi questioning the Hemant Soren government and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over when Jharkhand’s youth would get justice.
In a post on social media, Marandi said: “They faced lathi-charge, endured FIRs, and even torrential rain could not shake their resolve! Jharkhand’s students have been continuously struggling and demanding a CBI investigation into allegations of jobs being sold in JPSC-JSSC examinations. A direct question to Hemant Soren and Rahul Gandhi, who are suppressing the voices of students through lathis and FIRs: When will the youth of Jharkhand finally get justice?”
The JPSC-JSSC protest account also highlighted the determination of students who continued their agitation despite torrential rainfall.
“Even in torrential rain, the spirit of Jharkhand’s students remains unbroken…Water poured relentlessly from the sky, clothes stayed drenched, paths grew increasingly difficult… but the steps of Jharkhand’s students, raising their voices for their rights and future, did not falter.
Some held umbrellas in hand, others had only their courage…But in every heart burned the same hope: justice will be served, the system will improve, and no one will toy with the youth’s future.”
“Salute to the spirit of those who stood firm for their rights despite the onslaught of the weather. Today, the rain may drench them, but it cannot dampen their resolve. The voices of these Jharkhand youths must be heard, understood, and respected. Because they stand not just for themselves, but for a better future for generations to come,” it added.
The posts brought renewed attention to the protesting aspirants, who continued their demonstration even as heavy rain left them drenched and made conditions increasingly difficult.
The protesting aspirants, meanwhile, have continued to press for a CBI probe, maintaining that their agitation concerns the credibility of the recruitment process and the future of young job seekers in Jharkhand.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.