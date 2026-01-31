Even EWS students left without protection under UGC rules: IIM Professors

Released on January 13, 2026, the regulations explicitly name EWS as a vulnerable constituency in their objectives. However, the operative provisions ‘fail to translate this recognition into actionable protection’. As the essay points out, the definition of “discrimination” under Regulation 3(1)(e) is restricted to religion, race, caste, gender, place of birth, and disability. Economic disadvantage -- despite being the defining feature of EWS -- is conspicuously absent, it says.

This omission, the authors argue, is not a minor drafting error but a structural flaw. “EWS is named as a constituency, but not clearly operationalised as a basis of actionable discrimination,” the essay notes. As a result, individuals from the EWS category would have found it nearly impossible to file complaints against discrimination rooted in poverty, inability to pay fees, or class-based exclusion, the essay maintains. Such grievances would only become cognisable if they could be reframed under another listed ground, such as caste.