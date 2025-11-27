Eva Green cast as Morticia’s sister Ophelia in Wednesday Season 3

Netflix has officially announced that acclaimed actress Eva Green will portray Ophelia Frump – Morticia Addams’ (Catherine Zeta-Jones) mysterious and powerful sister – in the upcoming third season of Wednesday.

Known for her gothic performances in Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, Dark Shadows, and the horror drama Penny Dreadful, Green marks her highly anticipated return to the supernatural genre.

End of fan speculation

The casting puts a definitive end to widespread fan theories that Lady Gaga’s character Rosalyn Rottwood from Season 2 might actually be Ophelia Frump.

Ophelia’s backstory and Season 2 tease

Ophelia, who dangerously overextends her psychic abilities, was committed to Willow Hill Psychiatric Hospital by Morticia and their mother Hester Frump. In the Season 2 finale, she appeared only from behind, revealing her chilling intent to kill her niece Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) before escaping the facility.

The announcement of Eva Green represents the first major new addition to the cast since Netflix greenlit Season 3 earlier this year.

Alongside Jenna Ortega and Catherine Zeta-Jones, the series continues to star Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Hunter Doohan, Moosa Mostafa, Isaac Ordonez, Georgie Farmer, Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo, Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Luis Guzmán, Victor Dorobantu, Joanna Lumley, and Fred Armisen.