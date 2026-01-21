Toyota Kirloskar predicts strong EV growth, highlights GST benefits

Davos: Toyota Kirloskar Motors Country Head & Executive VP (Corporate Affairs & Governance), Vikram Gulati gave a thumbs up to the emerging Electric Vehicle market, saying that the segment will see good growth.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davis, Gulati said, "The EV market will continue to grow strongly because the clear direction is towards sustainable mobility. Of course, there are many sustainable mobility options. Of these options, whether it's the battery electric, strong hybrid electric or even the greener alternative fuels, they'll all have a big role to play, and we'll see good growth going ahead."



In December last year, it was reported that the PM EDRIVE scheme delivered 1.13 million EVs. The PM EDRIVE scheme offers an incentive of INR 5,000 per kilowatt-hour.



The data shows that PM EDRIVE achieved an annualised volume of 1.13 million vehicles. This represents a huge jump in how many people buy electric vehicles. The total money set aside for the new scheme is Rs 109 billion.