Chennai and Pune poised for strong hiring and salary growth in FY27

New Delhi: Salary increments across industries are projected to remain stable in FY 2026-27, with growth expected to range between 8.6 per cent and 10.2 per cent, driven by demand for skilled and execution-focused talent, according to TeamLease Services' latest report, Jobs and Salaries Primer FY 2026-27.



The report, based on insights from 1,268 businesses across 23 industries and 20 cities, said sectors such as EV and EV Infrastructure, FinTech, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, and Power and Energy are expected to register the highest salary increases, ranging from 9.6 per cent to 10.2 per cent.



Among specific roles, electrical engineers are projected to receive salary increments of 11.2 per cent, followed by Quality Control Inspectors at 10.9 per cent, IT Support Executives at 10.3 per cent, and Quality Assurance Engineers and Site Engineers at 10.2 per cent each.